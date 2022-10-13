Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:52 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Police responded to an intoxicated subject in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-10:13 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 2000 block of Oakmont Court.

-8:04 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of East Court Street.

-7:30 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 500 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

-6:34 p.m.: summons. Samantha Denise Hamilton, 34, of Sidney, was given a summons to appear in court for driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

-5:43 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of West Russell Road.

-4:58 p.m.: crime in progress. Bryce Thomas McKee White, 23, of Sidney, was arrested for felonious assault.

-4:54 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to a drug offense in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-2:39 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Taft Street.

-1:45 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Lynn Street and South Highland Avenue.

-1:16 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of a past theft at the police department on West Court Street.

-10:23 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

-2:37 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-1:41 a.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 100 block of Oak Avenue.

Crashes

Joshua Davis, 40, of Toledo, was cited with assured clear distance after a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:04 p.m.

Davis, Michael Standley, 33, of Wapakoneta, and Matthew Abbott, 41, of Sidney, were all traveling eastbound on state Route 47. Abbott was stopped at a traffic light when Davis rear-ended Standley, causing Standley to rear-end Abbott.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

