Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

2:57 a.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a fight in the 18000 block of Wones Road in Jackson Center.

SATURDAY

-11:26 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 7000 block of Pasco Montra Road.

-5:36 to 5:51 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to two instances of property damage in the area of Snyder Road in Piqua.

-10:16 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

FRIDAY

-11:26 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Deputies responded to an intoxicated person in the 3000 block of Michigan Street.

-2:10 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 100 block of Borchers Street in Russia.

-1:58 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 12000 block of state Route 274 in Anna.

-12:12 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 14000 block of state Route 29 in Anna.

Village log

FRIDAY

-10:24 p.m.: property damage. Botkins Police responded to property damage in the 16000 block of South Main Street in Anna.

-12:08 p.m.: suspicious person. Anna Police and deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 14000 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-1:24 to 2:44 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

-1:31 to 9:49 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-7:10 a.m. to 11:10 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-7:58 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-9:05 a.m. to 10:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-3:38 to 8:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell