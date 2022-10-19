Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:21 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of Riverside Drive and Dingman Slagle Road.

-1:07 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 15000 block of East Shelby Road.

-11:39 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 900 block of Fair Road.

-8:38 a.m.: drugs. Personnel responded to drugs in the 300 block of South Miami Avenue.

-6:34 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 7000 block of Dawson Road in Fort Loramie.

MONDAY

-2:43 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 10000 block of state Route 705.

SUNDAY

-9:16 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the area of County Road 25A and Kirkwood Road.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-10:42 a.m. to 2:24 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

-2:18 to 10:45 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-6:42 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-4:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

