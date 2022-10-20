Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-11:41 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 14000 block of Mason Road.
TUESDAY
-4:12 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of Wapakoneta Avenue and Russell Road.
-3:44 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 13000 block of East Miami Shelby Road.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-3:28 a.m. to 1:10 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.
TUESDAY
-3:08 to 8:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.
-7:22 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell