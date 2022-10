Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-7:58 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the 1900 block of Riverside Drive.

-5:14 a.m.: intoxicated person. Personnel responded to an intoxicated person in the 10000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road.

WEDNESDAY

-4:15 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 10000 block of Mohawk Court.

Village log

THURSDAY

-2:08 p.m.: property damage. Botkins Police responded to property damage at mile marker 103 on Interstate 75.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-5 a.m. to 1:36 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-1:20 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

WEDNESDAY

-10:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

