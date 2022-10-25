Police log

TUESDAY

-1:53 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Tully Drive.

MONDAY

-8:05 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue.

-7:41 p.m.: warrant. David Joshua Hecker, 47, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:05 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:23 p.m.: warrant. Lindsey R. Tillman, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:56 a.m.: crime in progress. Erick Joseph Richmond, 34, of Sidney, was arrested for menacing.

-10:21 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of East Court Street.

-10 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-8:30 a.m.: warrant. James W. Canada, 36, of Covington, Kentucky, was arrested on a warrant.

-6:44 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-1:43 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 200 block of Grove Street.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

