Police log

TUESDAY

-10:18 p.m.: warrant. Dyllan Wayne Current, 28, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant.

-10 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 700 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-8:04 p.m.: crime in progress. Cathy S. Robbins, 61, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-7:53 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats at the police department on West Court Street.

-5:16 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-4:34 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats at the police department on West Court Street.

-3:52 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-2:36 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:43 p.m.: recovered stolen property or vehicle. Police recovered stolen property or a vehicle in the 300 block of Michigan Street.

-11 a.m.: warrant. Matthew Alan Becerra, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:59 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of North Wilkinson Avenue.

-1:53 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Tully Drive.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:43 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

-1:43 to 6:36 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-9:11 a.m. to 11:47 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

-1:17 a.m. to 8:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

MONDAY

-1:28 a.m. to 11:39 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

-5:10 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Oct. 23

-10:19 p.m.: carbon monoxide investigation. Crews responded to one call.

-12:08 a.m. to 10:05 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Oct. 22

-12:32 a.m. to 9:03 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Oct. 21

-1:12 a.m. to 11:39 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 20 calls.

-7:47 a.m. to 6:32 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

Oct. 20

-8:05 a.m. to 9:48 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

-7:36 a.m. to 7:44 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

