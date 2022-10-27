Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:47 p.m.: summons. Shawn M. Dawson, 40, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for violating a protection order or consent agreement.

-5:25 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of a past theft at the police department on West Court Street.

-4:06 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-11:03 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 200 block of Pike Street.

-10:39 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 1000 block of Campbell Road.

-10:04 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 800 block of Countryside Street.

-8:23 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 600 block of Park Street.

-3:08 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of West Bennett Street.

Crashes

Suella Lynn Taborn, 20, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at a private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 10:59 a.m.

Daniel Lee Ryan, 69, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when Taborn turned left out of a driveway on Michigan Street and struck Ryan’s vehicle on the rear passenger side.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:43 a.m.

Norita Wriston, 54, of Sidney, was preparing to turn left at the intersection of West Russell Road and St. Marys Avenue and Scott Huffman, 53, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on West Russell Road. Huffman entered the intersection and was struck by Wriston. It is unknown which driver was at fault.

• Nora J. Sale, 74, of Quincy, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 12:32 p.m.

Sale left the drive-thru lane at Frisch’s and hit a parked car in the parking lot, then drove over the grass and curb and fled westbound on Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-3:50 to 4:46 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

-12:21 to 3:05 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-8:31 a.m. to 5:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell