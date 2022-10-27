Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-8:49 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to an assault in the 3000 block of River Road.

-2:37 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 5000 block of Houston Road.

TUESDAY

-3:07 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 92 on Interstate 75.

Oct. 20

-8:41 p.m.: arrest. Tara A. Miller, 55, of St. Paris, was arrested and given a summons to appear in court for disorderly conduct because she was intoxicated and broke a window of a garage at a property in the 2000 block of state Route 29.

Village log

Crashes

Damien Shane Michael, 17, of Versailles, was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:06 p.m.

Michael was traveling westbound on Kaser Road when he left the roadway at a curve in the road and struck a utility pole. Michael sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by his mother. The vehicle was towed.

• Logan Anthony Heath, 17, of Sidney, was taken to Wilson Health with suspected serious injuries and then taken by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital after a one-vehicle crash on Oct. 20 at 11:45 p.m.

Heath was traveling northbound on state Route 589 when he lost control and traveled off the left side of the roadway after he hit a pothole that popped the vehicle’s rear right tire. The vehicle scraped a guardrail before leaving the roadway, and the vehicle hit a ditch and rolled through a cornfield, ultimately ejecting Heath from the vehicle.

According to the report by Deputy Christopher VanMeter who first responded to the crash, Heath was not wearing a seat belt.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:50 to 8:30 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-5:37 to 8:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

