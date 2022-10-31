Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-11:39 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 10000 block of Cisco Road.

-12:30 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 10 block of South Main Street in Fort Loramie.

FRIDAY

-11:53 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of state Route 66.

-6:43 p.m.: scam. Personnel received a scam report in the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue.

-5:08 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 100 block of Village Parkway.

-1:27 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 500 block of Dirksen Road in Fort Loramie.

-9:58 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 1000 block of Campbell Road.

-4:45 a.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries in the 8000 block of state Route 119.

THURSDAY

-9:52 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 3000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

-7:10 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.

-3:11 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of state Route 29 and Sharp Road.

Village log

FRIDAY

-9:55 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 17000 block of County Road 25A.

THURSDAY

-10:11 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Jackson Center Police responded to a stolen vehicle report in Allen County.

-8:13 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Jackson Center Police responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 19000 block of West Pike Street.

Crashes

Edward Bray, 81, of Sidney was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 24 at 3:09 p.m.

Robert Daniel Cobern, 37, of Galion, was traveling eastbound on Riverside Drive and stopped at the intersection of Port Jefferson Road. Bray was behind Cobern and rear-ended him. Bray said he looked down at something in his vehicle and never saw Cobern stop.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-4:25 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-8:38 to 9:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-6:05 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-11:04 a.m. to 10:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-6:25 a.m. to 7:13 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-11:46 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-5:17 to 11:03 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

