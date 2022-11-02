Police log

TUESDAY

-9:46 p.m.: warrant. Daron Matthew Goff, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:32 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-6:13 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 50 block of South Vandemark Road.

-5:47 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of South Main Avenue.

-5:32 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-4:21 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-2:35 p.m.: warrant. Brandon John Kautz, 37, of Hamilton, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:19 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of East Court Street.

-11:30 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-10:41 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.

-9:20 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Howard Street.

-7:49 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

Crashes

Ryan Cupp, 21, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:08 a.m.

Cupp was traveling eastbound on Campbell Road and turned left to go northbound on South Fourth Avenue. Cupp lost control during the turn and struck a street sign on the east side of South Fourth Avenue.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-8:22 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

TUESDAY

-1:55 a.m. to 10:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-12:13 a.m. to 7:53 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-3:22 a.m. to 8:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

Oct. 30

-10:10 a.m. to 8:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-2:16 a.m. to 3:52 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

Oct. 29

-1:29 a.m. to 10:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Oct. 28

-7:37 a.m. to 11:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-12:01 a.m. to 7:27 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

Oct. 27

-10:37 a.m. to 6:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-8:54 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell