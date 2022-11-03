Police log

THURSDAY

-5:37 a.m.: warrant. Sherrie Lyn Sprague-Cotterman, 46, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-10:09 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-7:37 p.m.: warrant. Samantha Denise Hamilton, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:07 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

-6:22 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-5:49 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-3:30 p.m.: warrant. Christopher Damorr Douglas Fry, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:45 a.m.: crime in progress. Alexis Renee Boyd Lane, 28, of Sidney, was arrested for endangering children.

-11:45 a.m.: crime in progress. Alexander Fredrick McCoy, 25, of Sidney, was arrested for endangering children.

-12:36 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Kathy Avenue.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:17 to 1:44 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-9:42 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-9:54 a.m. to 9:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

