Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-8:27 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of state Route 47 and Patterson Halpin Road.

TUESDAY

-5:59 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 100 block of West State Street in Botkins.

-5:27 p.m.: subject with a gun. Personnel responded to a person with a gun in the 1000 block of East Ash Street in Piqua.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 8:27 a.m.

Duane Francis Tobe, 52, of Fort Recovery, was traveling northbound on Patterson Halpin Road and turned left to go westbound on state Route 47. Tobe failed to see David Anthony Nagel, 26, of Anna, who was traveling westbound on state Route 47, due to heavy fog. Nagel swerved to avoid colliding with Tobe and struck the guardrail.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

TUESDAY

-3:49 to 10:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

