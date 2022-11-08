Police log

MONDAY

-9:12 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 600 block of South Main Avenue.

-7:18 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report at the police department on West Court Street.

-6:01 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 600 block of North Main Avenue.

-3:55 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 300 block of East North Street.

-3:38 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a past breaking and entering in the 600 block of Oak Avenue.

-3:26 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Schlater Drive.

-3:15 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 800 block of North West Avenue.

-2:26 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of South West Avenue.

-12:24 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of West Russell Road.

-11:53 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of Charles Avenue.

-10:45 a.m.: summons. Derrick N. Scheer, 35, of Minster, received a summons to appear in court for driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

-10:02 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue.

Crashes

Selena Metz, 24, of Jackson Center, was cited with disobedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:02 p.m.

Chas Michael Smith, 29, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on Folkerth Avenue and stopped at the intersection of Folkerth Avenue and state Route 47. Smith received a green turn arrow to turn right onto state Route 47 and Metz, who was traveling westbound on state Route 47, ran the red light, causing Smith to t-bone Metz.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

