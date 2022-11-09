Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-10:56 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 1000 block of Campbell Road.

-7:38 a.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries in the area of County Road 25A and Amsterdam Road.

MONDAY

-5:12 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 5000 block of state Route 29.

-3:56 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 1000 block of Patterson Halpin Road.

Village log

TUESDAY

-1:07 p.m.: property damage. Botkins Police responded to property damage in the area of East State Street and Sycamore Street.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:11 a.m. to 2:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-5:27 to 6:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-3:38 to 4:30 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell