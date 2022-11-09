Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-10:56 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 1000 block of Campbell Road.
-7:38 a.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries in the area of County Road 25A and Amsterdam Road.
MONDAY
-5:12 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 5000 block of state Route 29.
-3:56 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 1000 block of Patterson Halpin Road.
Village log
TUESDAY
-1:07 p.m.: property damage. Botkins Police responded to property damage in the area of East State Street and Sycamore Street.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-7:11 a.m. to 2:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.
MONDAY
-5:27 to 6:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.
-3:38 to 4:30 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell