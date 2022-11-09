Police log

TUESDAY

-8:56 p.m.: shots heard or fired. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the area of Park Street and Oak Avenue.

-6:12 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of Jefferson Street.

-6 p.m.: summons. Bryan Adam Fisher, 47, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for violating a protection order or consent agreement.

-5:28 p.m.: crime in progress. Mark A. Apple, 62, of Piqua, was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

-5 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-4:20 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 400 block of Elm Street.

-4:04 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:05 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the area of Chestnut Avenue and Fair Road.

-12:05 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Apache Drive.

-11:52 a.m.: summons. Rhonda K. Caudill, 72, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for domestic violence.

-10:35 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-10:14 a.m.: summons. Alexander Garcia Murray, 19, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for criminal mischief.

-8:26 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 500 block of Forest Street.

-7:05 a.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 700 block of Campbell Road.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

