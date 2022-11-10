Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:46 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 5000 block of Dormire Road.

-7:52 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 700 block of Riverside Drive.

TUESDAY

-5:07 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of East Main Street and Broad Street in Port Jefferson.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-9:25 a.m.: hit skip crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to a hit skip crash in the 2000 block of state Route 705.

Crashes

Brian T. McCarthy, 56, of Jackson Center, was cited with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (OVI) and failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 4 at 11:30 p.m.

McCarthy was traveling on state Route 29 when he went left of center, off the roadway on the left side and struck a ditch and a utility pole. According to the sheriff’s report, McCarthy appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was transported to Wilson Health by New Bremen EMS.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:58 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-10:09 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

TUESDAY

-10:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

-6:11 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

