Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:43 a.m.: subject with a knife. Deputies responded to someone with a knife in the 4000 block of Dormire Road.

WEDNESDAY

-11:26 p.m.: burglary. Personnel responded to a burglary in the 700 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-8:13 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries in the area of Meranda and Strong roads.

Village log

THURSDAY

-12:23 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna personnel responded to a rollover crash with injuries at the intersection of state Route 29 and Kuther Road.

-10:39 a.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious person in the 500 block of East State Street.

WEDNESDAY

-5:04 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Anna and Botkins Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:37 p.m.: field fire. Anna, Botkins, Jackson Center and Van Buren fire departments responded to a field fire in the 15000 block of Santa Fe-New Knoxville Road.

-1:56 to 2:18 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-5:15 to 5:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-4:46 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to one call.

-1:58 p.m.: field fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

