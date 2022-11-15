Police log

TUESDAY

-6:10 a.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 100 block of Shelby Street.

-1:30 a.m.: warrant. Justin Robert Poling, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

MONDAY

-11:30 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-4:50 p.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 600 block of Montrose Avenue.

-4:38 p.m.: burglary. Police responded to a past burglary in the 300 block of North West Avenue.

-3:33 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-3:19 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 800 block of South Main Avenue.

-3:14 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats at the police department on West Court Street.

-2:04 p.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 500 block of Johnston Drive.

-11:28 a.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 600 block of Ardiss Place.

-11:11 a.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 200 block of North Miami Avenue.

-10:01 a.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-9:43 a.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 500 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-9:43 a.m.: crime in progress. Thomas Allen Mason, 23, of Xenia, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

-8:45 a.m.: warrant. Gregory Edmund Johnson, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Penny Raterman, 62, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 12:16 p.m.

A vehicle owned by Benjamin Krueger, of Sidney, was parked in a parking space on North Miami Avenue when Raterman, who was traveling southbound on North Miami Avenue, failed to control her vehicle and struck the left rear corner of Krueger’s vehicle causing minor damage.

• Ladawn Estelle Baugh, 53, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control and Heather Rise, 43, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at a private driveway after a four-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:54 p.m.

Baugh was traveling northbound on South Miami Avenue and Rise was backing out of a private driveway. Baugh swerved to avoid colliding with Rise, lost control and side-swiped two parked cars on the side of South Miami Avenue owned by Mouhamed Kabir Issoufou and Barbara Ann Taborn.

• Jadeyn B. Goings, 21, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Thursday at 11:28 p.m.

Goings was traveling southbound on Wapakoneta Avenue when she swerved to avoid hitting an animal and struck a fire hydrant.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:19 a.m. to 5:31 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

-12:09 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

SUNDAY

-6:31 a.m. to 7:20 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

-1:50 a.m. to 7:18 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-11:02 a.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-3:15 to 6:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

FRIDAY

-9:02 a.m. to 10:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-9:48 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

