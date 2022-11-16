Police log

WEDNESDAY

-2:53 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-12:52 a.m.: crime in progress. Dylan M. Slaybaugh, 30, of Sidney, was arrested for obstructing official business.

-12:50 a.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the area of East North Street and North Miami Avenue.

TUESDAY

-5:19 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 200 block of South West Avenue.

-5:10 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-3:56 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 800 block of South Main Avenue.

-2:45 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the area of North Main Avenue and Jefferson Street.

-1:12 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 400 block of Folkerth Avenue.

-11:58 a.m.: warrant. Adam David Durand, 30, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:15 to 7:26 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-8:20 a.m. to 11:20 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

