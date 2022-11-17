Police log

THURSDAY

-1:09 a.m.: warrant. Jeffery Douglas Andrus, 21, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-9:02 p.m.: fraud. Police responded to fraud in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-8:34 p.m.: fraud. Police responded to fraud in the 200 block of Piper Street.

-7:41 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Wilson Avenue.

-5:45 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 600 block of North Main Avenue.

-1:54 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 300 block of Lake Street.

-1:32 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 100 block of Freedom Court.

-12:53 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report at the police department on West Court Street.

-9:22 a.m.: warrant. Dyllan Wayne Current, 29, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:45 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of Pike Street.

Crashes

Cynthia Mcrill, 83, of Sidney, was cited with operation of a vehicle at a stop sign after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:03 p.m.

Mcrill was traveling southbound on Broadway Avenue and stopped at the intersection of East Parkwood Street and Broadway Avenue. Julianna Clayton, 17, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on East Parkwood Street and also stopped at the intersection. Clayton proceeded through the intersection and Mcrill failed to yield, striking Clayton.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell