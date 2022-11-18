Police log

THURSDAY

-11:41 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-1:46 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-11:26 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 2:25 p.m.

Ghebrehiwet Ghebvreselasea, 50, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Bernard Huelskamp, 63, of Maria Stein, were both turning right from Folkerth Avenue onto state Route 47. Ghebvreselasea, who was driving a semi-truck, said he was already making the right-hand turn and Huelskamp struck him. Huelskamp said he was in the right turn lane and the semi was in the left turn lane and the semi turned right, striking his vehicle.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 10:26 p.m.

A vehicle driven by an unknown driver but owned by Teresa Mohr, of Centerville, was traveling southbound on North Ohio Avenue. The driver lost control, striking a parked car owned by Randall Allen Varney, of Sidney, and a guardrail.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

