Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

–10:54 a.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 10000 block of Kaser Road in Piqua.

-12:33 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 2000 block of South Vandemark Road.

WEDNESDAY

-7:55 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

-5:41 p.m.: assault. Personnel responded to an assault in the 1000 block of Spruce Avenue.

Village log

THURSDAY

-10:25 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Anna Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 13000 block of County Road 25A.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:01 a.m. to 12:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-10:24 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-7:10 to 7:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

