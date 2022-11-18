Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
–10:54 a.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 10000 block of Kaser Road in Piqua.
-12:33 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 2000 block of South Vandemark Road.
WEDNESDAY
-7:55 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.
-5:41 p.m.: assault. Personnel responded to an assault in the 1000 block of Spruce Avenue.
Village log
THURSDAY
-10:25 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Anna Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 13000 block of County Road 25A.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-1:01 a.m. to 12:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.
WEDNESDAY
-10:24 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
-7:10 to 7:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell