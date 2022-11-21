Police log

MONDAY

-8:16 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 100 block of West Court Street.

SUNDAY

-8:04 p.m.: death or dead on arrival. Police responded to a death in the 2000 block of Collins Avenue.

-12:39 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of Hall Avenue.

-10:41 a.m.: fraud. Police responded to fraud in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue.

-8:26 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of North Miami Avenue.

-12:58 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault at the police department on West Court Street.

-12:30 a.m.: crime in progress. Joseph Michael Taborn, 18, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

SATURDAY

-10:47 p.m.: fraud. Police responded to fraud in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue.

-1:40 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of Michigan Street.

-9:49 a.m.: warrant. Latasha Louise Otley, 31, of West Milton, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:02 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

FRIDAY

-6:37 p.m.: summons. Shonda Lynn Teasley, 46, of Sidney, was given a summons to appear in court for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

-4:07 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 200 block of East North Street.

-3:47 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:08 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue.

-3:04 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of Lake Street.

-2:38 p.m.: solicitors. Police responded to solicitors in the 100 block of East Poplar Street.

-12:30 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

-11:30 a.m.: crime in progress. Chase Matthew Solino, 21, of Sidney, was arrested for aggravated menacing.

-11:29 a.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 800 block of Norwood Avenue.

-11:17 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

Crashes

Angela Sue Westgerdes, 50, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes or continuous lines of traffic after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 11:48 a.m.

Kenneth Gordon Eller, 63, of Flint, Michigan, was traveling eastbound on Fair Road after pulling out of a driveway. Westgerdes turned left from Hampton Court onto Fair Road into the path of Eller, causing a collision.

• Shonda Teasley, 46, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a three-vehicle crash on Friday at 6:23 p.m.

Teasley was traveling southbound on North Ohio Avenue when she sideswiped a parked car on the left side of the road owned by Sheldon Tucker, of Sidney, then she rear-ended a parked car owned by Lonie Fourman, of Sidney.

According to the crash report, Teasley was under the influence of alcohol, as confirmed by a breathalyzer test.

• Robert C. Cisco, 37, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:33 p.m.

Ryan D. McDermitt, 33, of Troy, was traveling southbound on South Vandemark Road and Cisco was traveling in the same direction. A witness traveling in the same direction as the two vehicles said Cisco attempted to pass her vehicle and a semi-truck in the oncoming turn-only lane at an intersection and when Cisco got back in the right lane, he rear-ended McDermitt.

• Brittany L. Dankworth, 32, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:10 a.m.

Dankworth was traveling northbound on South Fourth Avenue. Dankworth said she slid on ice and skidded off the road on the right, striking a traffic sign and a fence.

• Dustin R. Scott, 37, of Piqua, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a one-vehicle crash on Friday at 6:54 a.m.

Scott was traveling northbound on South Vandemark Road when he lost control due to icy conditions, sliding sideways over a curb and into the grass.

• Jun Xie, 33, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Friday at 6:52 a.m.

Xie was traveling northeast bound on Fair Road and attempted to turn left onto South Highland Avenue. Xie went off the road on the left and struck a utility pole.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

