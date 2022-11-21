Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-7:03 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 400 block of Woodward Way.

SATURDAY

-8:32 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to prowlers in the 1000 block of County Road 25A.

FRIDAY

-7:11 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the area of County Road 25A and Cemenal Way.

-3:33 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the 900 block of South Vandemark Road.

-7:37 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 1000 block of Miami Conservancy Road.

-7:12 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 300 block of West Main Street in Port Jefferson.

-6:54 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 900 block of South Vandemark Road.

-6:12 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 2000 block of state Route 48 in Russia.

-6:02 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 2000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

-5:42 a.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash in the 1000 block of state Route 48.

-5:40 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage at mile marker 86 on Interstate 75.

-5:39 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 88 on Interstate 75.

-5:31 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 89 on Interstate 75.

-5:26 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 87 on Interstate 75.

-5:18 a.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.

-4:42 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 18000 block of state Route 47.

THURSDAY

-10:11 p.m.: property damage. Fort Loramie personnel and deputies responded to property damage in the 10000 block of Russell Road.

-5:38 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the area of Wapakoneta Avenue and Interstate 75.

Village log

SATURDAY

-9:29 p.m.: crash. Lockington Fire Department responded to a crash with injuries in the 9000 block of North Spiker Road.

FRIDAY

-4:58 a.m.: crash. Anna personnel responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 98 on Interstate 75.

Crashes

Emmanuel Sauver, 38, of Springfield, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 6:16 a.m.

Sauver was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 and Anthony A. Karns, 22, of Troy, was behind him. Sauver lost control, driving off the left side of the roadway and striking a guardrail. Karns changed lanes to avoid Sauver, but Sauver’s vehicle came back onto the road, striking Karns.

• Michael D. Smail, 61, of Waterford, Michigan, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Friday at 6:01 a.m.

Smail was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 and struck a concrete bridge barrier on the right side of the roadway.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Friday at 6 a.m.

Richard Lee Tomasko, 61, of Coldwater, was traveling southbound on state Route 66 when he lost control due to icy conditions and slid off the right side of the roadway, striking a telephone pole and guide wire.

• Jacoby James Kroschel, 23, of Miamisburg, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:28 a.m.

Kroschel was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 and changed lanes from left to right. Kroschel lost control due to icy conditions and drove off the left side of the roadway. When he re-entered the roadway, he was struck by an unknown driver.

• Braxtyn Divante Miller, 28, of Troy, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:45 a.m.

Miller was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control, drove off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Miller was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy with suspected minor injuries.

• Thomas J. Ruark, 67, of Jackson Center, was cited with right of way at stop and yield signs after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 5:40 p.m.

Alethea Faye Whitney, 49, of Anna, was traveling northwest bound on County Road 25A and Ruark was stopped at the stop sign on the southbound Interstate 75 exit ramp. Ruark pulled into the intersection in front of Whitney, causing a collision.

• Nicholas Scott Harber, 20, of Kettering, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:45 a.m.

Garry Shepherd, 55, of Troy, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75. Harber was behind him and rear-ended him. Harber was taken by Anna EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 15 at 3:09 p.m.

Austin David Lee Schutz, 16, of Houston, was traveling northeast bound in the 4000 block of state Route 66 when he failed to maneuver a left-hand curve, driving off the right side of the roadway and sliding through a ditch before rolling over.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Meyers Garage and Schutz was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy by Spirit Medical Transport with possible injuries.

• Jacqueline Green, 60, of Anna, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 14 at 6:46 a.m.

Kyle Edwin Zeigler, 64, of Wapakoneta, was traveling southbound on South Main Street in Botkins and was stopped waiting to turn left. Green was behind him and failed to stop, rear-ending Zeigler.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-9:44 a.m. to 12:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-10:07 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

-1:45 to 6:46 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to five calls.

FRIDAY

-10:51 p.m: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-8:54 a.m. to 5:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

THURSDAY

-10:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

