Police log

WEDNESDAY

-7:42 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a past breaking and entering in the 600 block of Ann Place.

-12:19 a.m.: warrant. Sherry Lynn Banks, 53, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:19 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of Elm Street.

TUESDAY

-11:55 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of Elm Street.

-9:20 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of North Miami Avenue.

-6:33 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a past breaking and entering in the 400 block of Michigan Street.

-5:44 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 200 block of East North Street.

-5:18 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Constitution Avenue.

-4:50 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-3:49 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of West Russell Road.

-2:37 p.m.: warrant. Jessica Marie Bliss, 36, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:54 a.m.: warrant. Marilyn Kay Carter, 56, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:14 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-4:30 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-12;36 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of North Main Avenue and East Russell Road.

-12:25 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 800 block of Park Street.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 11:09 a.m.

Mary E. Vanfleet, 34, of Sidney, was pulling away from the curb on South Main Avenue to get into the right lane when she said that Connie L. Kerns, 68, of Sidney, who was traveling northbound on South Main Avenue, changed from the left lane to the right lane, striking Vanfleet. Kerns said she changed lanes before reaching Vanfleet, and Vanfleet pulled away from the curb and struck her vehicle. The police were unable to determine the vehicle at fault.

• Jeffrey Wade Davis, 34, of Piqua, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:52 a.m.

Davis was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control due to icy conditions and went off the left side of the roadway, striking the guardrail.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

