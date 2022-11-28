Police log

SUNDAY

-11:20 p.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 1000 block of East Court Street.

-10:51 p.m.: crime in progress. Caleb Alizae Chrisman, 23, of Sidney, was arrested for assault.

-10:38 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress in the 1000 block of Broadway Avenue.

-10:38 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Collins Avenue.

-4:23 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 400 block of South Miami Avenue.

-1:39 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report at the police department on West Court Street.

-12:55 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 500 block of Second Avenue.

-3:09 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

SATURDAY

-10:09 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Michigan Street and North Pomeroy Avenue.

-9:28 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-4:25 p.m.: summons. Andrew Ross Miller, 41, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for trespassing.

-3:53 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 900 block of South Main Avenue.

-2:15 p.m.: crime in progress. Tina Renee Collins, 38, of Sidney, was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and endangering children.

-7:37 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-7:30 a.m.: crime in progress. Michael Dea Bunker, 23, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-2:29 a.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue.

FRIDAY

-7:54 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Foraker Avenue.

-5:06 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-4:44 p.m.: subject with a gun. Police responded to someone with a gun in the 400 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-3:49 p.m.: crime in progress. Daniel L. Wade, 58, of Sidney, was arrested for felonious assault.

-3:33 p.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 200 block of Oak Avenue.

-1:22 p.m.: shots heard or fired. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 100 block of East Bennett Street.

-12:01 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

THURSDAY

-9:18 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the area of West Court Street and Michigan Street.

-9:07 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-8:50 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-7:19 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:01 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 400 block of East Ruth Street.

-9:13 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 600 block of Montrose Avenue.

-2:36 a.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-1:28 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of Lake Street.

Crashes

Wanda L. Jones, 73, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 4:12 p.m.

Jones was backing up on East Ruth Street and struck a parked car owned by Christopher A. North, of Sidney.

• Nathanial Dean Juarez, 20, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Heidi Lynn Mestemaker, 30, of Anna, was stopped at the intersection of County Road 25A and Russell Road and Juarez was behind her. Juarez did not notice that Mestemaker was stopped and rear-ended her.

• Gavin Nathaniel Roberts, 17, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 10 a.m.

Lynn M. Nicodemus, 58, of Sidney, was stopped at the intersection of East Court Street and South Main Avenue and Roberts was behind her and rear-ended her.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

