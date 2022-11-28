Sheriff’s log
SUNDAY
-1 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 1000 block of North Kuther Road.
-10:28 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 85 on Interstate 75.
SATURDAY
-10:09 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Personnel responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lynn Street and South Highland Avenue.
-11:06 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 200 block of Pasco Montra Road.
-4:38 a.m.: intoxicated subject. Deputies responded to an intoxicated person in the 10 block of East Park Street in Fort Loramie.
FRIDAY
-6:10 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 10000 block of Millcreek Road.
-5:08 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 2000 block of Kuther Road.
THURSDAY
-8:09 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Deputies responded to an intoxicated person in the 16000 block of Easy Avenue.
-7:19 p.m.: threats. Personnel responded to threats in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.
Village log
SATURDAY
-7:34 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of South Mill Street.
Fire, rescue
SUNDAY
-3:48 a.m. to 12:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.
-4:51 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
SATURDAY
–8:10 a.m. to 9:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.
-12:35 to 4:45 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.
-11:27 a.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to one call.
FRIDAY
-4:56 a.m. to 8:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.
-4:44 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
THURSDAY
-3:10 to 10:49 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.
-4:31 to 5:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.
