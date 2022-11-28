Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-1 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 1000 block of North Kuther Road.

-10:28 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 85 on Interstate 75.

SATURDAY

-10:09 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Personnel responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lynn Street and South Highland Avenue.

-11:06 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 200 block of Pasco Montra Road.

-4:38 a.m.: intoxicated subject. Deputies responded to an intoxicated person in the 10 block of East Park Street in Fort Loramie.

FRIDAY

-6:10 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 10000 block of Millcreek Road.

-5:08 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 2000 block of Kuther Road.

THURSDAY

-8:09 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Deputies responded to an intoxicated person in the 16000 block of Easy Avenue.

-7:19 p.m.: threats. Personnel responded to threats in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

Village log

SATURDAY

-7:34 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of South Mill Street.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-3:48 a.m. to 12:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-4:51 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

–8:10 a.m. to 9:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-12:35 to 4:45 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

-11:27 a.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-4:56 a.m. to 8:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-4:44 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

THURSDAY

-3:10 to 10:49 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

-4:31 to 5:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

