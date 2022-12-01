Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-5:37 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 2000 block of Riverside Drive.

TUESDAY

-7:41 p.m.: suspicious person. Personnel responded to a suspicious person in the 2000 block of Industrial Drive.

-3:27 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 3000 block of Redmond Road in Russia.

-3:16 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 2000 block of Kuther Road.

Crashes

No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 25 at 4:45 a.m.

Sammy Lee O’Quinn, 42, of Yorkshire, was traveling northbound on South Kuther Road. When he went around a curve there was a deer in the road, and when he swerved to avoid it he ran off the road, causing the vehicle to roll and come to rest on its top.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:29 to 10:32 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-9:18 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

-8:11 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell