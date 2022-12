Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:48 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-10:59 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

WEDNESDAY

-3:42 to 11:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

