Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

–10:57 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 11000 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

-8:56 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 11000 block of Fair Road.

-9:22 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 20000 block of Dingman Slagle Road.

-1:23 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the 13000 block of Meranda Road in Anna.

FRIDAY

-10:29 p.m.: subject with a gun. Fort Loramie Police and deputies responded to someone with a gun in the 100 block of East Park Street.

-2:37 p.m.: drugs. Personnel responded to drugs in the 5000 block of Houston Road.

-11:55 a.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 17000 block of state Route 274 in Botkins.

-10:43 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 96 on Interstate 75.

-5:03 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 18000 block of state Route 274 in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-8:40 a.m. to 2:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-12:25 a.m. to 11:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-1:22 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-10:27 a.m. to 11:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-10:43 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

