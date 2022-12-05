Police log

MONDAY

-9:17 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

SUNDAY

-10:10 p.m.: crime in progress. Ashley Rue, 27, was arrested for failure to disclose personal information.

-9:03 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 600 block of South Main Avenue.

-4:13 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of East Court Street.

-11:38 a.m.: crime in progress. Phillip Keith Cordell, 62, of Sidney, was arrested for assault.

-11:14 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-9:15 a.m.: warrant. Charles Joe Werner, 68, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:11 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress in the 300 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

SATURDAY

-3:16 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 200 block of East Water Street.

-12:20 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 800 block of Sixth Avenue.

-11:33 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-11:27 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of Broadway Avenue.

-9:48 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 200 block of Lunar Street.

-8:07 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:30 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

FRIDAY

-8:54 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-6:39 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 800 block of Broadway Avenue.

-5:57 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of Oak Avenue.

-3:08 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Fair Road.

-2:45 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 800 block of South Kuther Road.

-2:42 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 200 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-2:38 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a past breaking and entering in the 500 block of Sycamore Avenue.

-1:39 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Lynn Street.

-12:51 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 2000 block of Industrial Drive.

-8:17 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-6:39 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 900 block of Port Jefferson Road.

Crashes

Christina Renee Curl, 52, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 12:29 a.m.

Curl was traveling southbound on Sixth Avenue when she drifted to the right, striking a parked car owned by Jeanette Kennedy, of Sidney. Curl said her mother was dying and she was emotional and she thought the brakes of her vehicle were not working properly at the time of the crash.

• Imoen M. Carder, 21, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes/continuous lines of traffic after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:38 p.m.

Carder was traveling westbound on state Route 47 in the left lane and Shavon R. Puckett, 39, of Sidney, was in the right lane. Carder attempted to change lanes and struck Puckett.

• Adam G. Morrow, 30, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 2:11 p.m.

Morrow was traveling westbound on West Russell Road in the left turn only lane and Jonathan Manuel Green, 53, of Sidney, was behind him. Morrow wanted to change lanes to go straight, so he started backing up to make room and struck Green.

• Julia R. Cisco, 65, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday at 2:19 p.m.

Cisco was traveling westbound on Lynn Street when she hit a parked car owned by Angela Ranae Clark, of Sidney. Then the parked car hit another parked car in front of it, owned by Della M. Bryant, of Sidney. Cisco and Clark’s vehicles were both heavily damaged and were towed from the scene.

• Briana N. Crew, 26, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 11:41 a.m.

Jonathon Scott Hereford, 25, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 and Crew was traveling the opposite direction, waiting to turn left into a private driveway. Crew turned in front of Hereford, causing a collision.

• Tammy J. Kennedy, 49, of Sidney, was cited with operating a vehicle impaired (OVI) and operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 9:53 p.m.

Kennedy was traveling eastbound on West Parkwood Street when she struck a parked car owned by Janessa Kay Stewart, of Sidney, and a mailbox.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:34 to 7:01 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-2:18 a.m. to 10 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to four calls.

-4:01 a.m. to 9:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

SATURDAY

-2:32 a.m. to 9:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-7:51 a.m. to 5:14 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-1:45 a.m. to 11:36 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

THURSDAY

-12:20 a.m. to 11:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

-6:20 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

WEDNESDAY

-9:18 a.m. to 10:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

-8:55 a.m. to 5:28 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

