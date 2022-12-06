Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-11 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 100 block of Russia Road.

-7:09 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Anna.

SUNDAY

-4:08 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of state Route 29.

Nov. 26

-4:38 a.m.: intoxicated person. Lloyd Robert Tennant, 44, of New Bremen, was arrested for operating a semi truck, owned by Larger Bros Transport Inc., while impaired.

Village log

SUNDAY

-8:58 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police responded to a theft in the 16000 block of South Main Street in Anna.

Crashes

No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 28 at 4:13 p.m.

Michael Joseph Elflein, 73, of Degraff, was traveling westbound on Dingman Slagle Road when he ran off the road and sideswiped a utility pole.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:01 to 11:42 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-1:11 a.m.: crash. Anna EMS and Botkins Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 100 on Interstate 75.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

