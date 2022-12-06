Police log

MONDAY

-10:07 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Maple Street.

-10:04 p.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-5:55 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-4:01 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue.

-2:08 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 600 block of Ronan Street.

-1:17 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 800 block of St. Mary’s Avenue.

-1:12 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of Port Jefferson Road.

-9:58 a.m.: warrant. Autumn Jo Douglas, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:17 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 2:35 p.m.

Robbie E. Spencer Sr., 53, of Columbus, and Charles M. Tingley, 49, of Sidney, were both traveling northbound on state Route 29. Spencer said that Tingley was was behind him and as he changed lanes Tingley hit him. Tingley said that he was struck by Spencer while changing lanes and almost pushed him into parked cars and that he had to get Spencer’s attention that he was hit. Due to no independent witnesses, no fault was determined.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:05 to 3:27 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-8:28 a.m. to 7:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

-8:58 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

