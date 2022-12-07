Police log

TUESDAY

-11:33 p.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-9:24 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of North West Avenue.

-3:34 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of South Main Avenue.

-2:45 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-12:44 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Fulton Street.

-12:27 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 200 block of South West Avenue.

-8:15 a.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 1000 block of South Vandemark Road.

-12:36 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

Crashes

Tammy D. Burton, 60, of Sidney, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 12:58 p.m.

Burton was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Bennett Street. Burton attempted to turn left onto Bennett Street and turned in front of Ian Robert Arnold, 18, of Sidney, who was traveling westbound on Bennett Street, causing a collision.

• Tia Nicole Spurlock, 35, of Piqua, was cited with failure to stop after a crash and no operator’s license after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 28 at 4:27 p.m.

A vehicle owned by Brian E. Warner, of Tipp City, was parked in Schwan’s parking lot and the vehicle driven by Spurlock was parked next to it. Spurlock pulled out of the parking spot at a sharp angle and pulled the front bumper off of Warner’s vehicle. She then left the scene.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

