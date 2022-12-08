Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:59 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Rees Drive.

-5:15 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 600 block of Park Street.

-4:41 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of Doering Street.

-2:08 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-2:05 p.m.: crime in progress. Josh Randall Roe, 35, was arrested for theft.

-1:43 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 400 block of North Lester Avenue.

-12:57 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress in the 300 block of North West Avenue.

TUESDAY

-2 p.m.: crime in progress. Lisa Ann Wilkins, 45, of Sidney, was arrested for telecommunications harassment.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

