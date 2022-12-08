Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-2:43 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in progress in the 2000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.
-8:10 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 2000 block of Riverside Drive.
-7:36 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 9000 block of West Mason Road.
-2:20 a.m.: pursuit. Deputies were in pursuit in the area of state Route 706 and Pasco Montra Road.
Village log
TUESDAY
-3:25 p.m.: bad checks. Fort Loramie Police responded to bad checks in the 10 block of South Main Street.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-7:23 to 11:44 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.
TUESDAY
-4:24 to 11:48 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.
-4:14 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell