Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:43 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in progress in the 2000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

-8:10 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 2000 block of Riverside Drive.

-7:36 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 9000 block of West Mason Road.

-2:20 a.m.: pursuit. Deputies were in pursuit in the area of state Route 706 and Pasco Montra Road.

Village log

TUESDAY

-3:25 p.m.: bad checks. Fort Loramie Police responded to bad checks in the 10 block of South Main Street.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:23 to 11:44 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-4:24 to 11:48 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-4:14 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

