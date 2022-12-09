Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-11:01 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 200 block of Spring Street in Port Jefferson.

-9:30 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 4000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-6:42 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 15000 block of Lochard Road in Anna.

-3:33 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to an assault in progress in the 700 block of East Mason Road.

-12:15 a.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 14000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road.

WEDNESDAY

-11:41 p.m.: crash. Anna EMS, deputies, and Sidney Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 96 on Interstate 75.

-3:40 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 500 block of Gearhart Road.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:43 p.m.: vehicle fire. Crews responded to one call.

-12:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

-12:22 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to one call.

WEDNESDAY

-6:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell