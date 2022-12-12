Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-2:42 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 11000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

SATURDAY

-7:13 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 2000 block of Kuther Road.

-9:53 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in the 2000 block of state Route 48 in Russia.

-8:19 a.m.: burglary. Personnel responded to a burglary in the 1000 block of St. Marys Avenue.

FRIDAY

-9:20 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 4000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road.

-9:04 p.m.: property damage. Sidney Fire and deputies responded to property damage in the 3000 block of River Road.

-2:22 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 5000 block of Houston Road.

-9:59 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 1000 block of Campbell Road.

-7:29 a.m.: property damage. Houston Fire, Sidney EMS and deputies responded to property damage in the 500 block of state Route 48.

THURSDAY

-7:54 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 9000 block of County Road 25A.

-6:29 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 500 block of Gearhart Road.

-4:36 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 2000 block of Miami River Road.

-3:29 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of state Route 47 and Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-3:20 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 2000 block of Thompson Schiff Road.

Village log

FRIDAY

-7:13 p.m.: assault. Botkins Police responded to an assault in the 300 block of North Main Street.

-3:06 p.m.: vandalism. Jackson Center Police responded to vandalism in the 500 block of East College Street.

THURSDAY

-3:24 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 100 block of East Pike Street.

Crashes

Rosina M. Bidwell, 27, of Botkins, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 2 at 10:41 a.m.

Bidwell was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when she lost control, went off the roadway to the left and struck a sign and the cable median barrier.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-10:16 to 11:13 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

SATURDAY

-12:30 a.m. to 11:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

FRIDAY

-7:08 a.m. to 8:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

