Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-5:25 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-2:33 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to a theft in the 200 block of South Linden Street.

TUESDAY

-4:04 p.m.: suspicious person. Anna Police responded to a suspicious person in the 400 block of Millette Avenue.

Crashes

No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:42 a.m.

Noah Samuel Pleiman, 18, of Minster, was traveling northwest bound on state Route 362 when he lost control, causing the vehicle to spin out and come to rest in a ditch partially in a lake. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Mantor Towing.

• Conelia Kay Elsass, 30, of Sidney, was cited with operating a motor vehicle while impaired (OVI) after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 9 at 9:02 p.m.

Elsass was traveling westbound on River Road when she left the roadway on the right and struck a ditch. She continued into a tree line and struck a series of trees. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Mantor Towing. Elsass was assessed by Sidney Fire and Rescue.

• Jacob Ryan Dilley, 18, of Covington, was cited with driving left of center after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 9 at 7:29 a.m.

Dilley was traveling southbound on state Route 48 and Jason Edward Pleiman, 45, of Troy, was traveling northbound on state Route 48. Dilley traveled left of center for an unknown reason and struck Pleiman. Both vehicles traveled off the roadway and overturned. Dilley’s vehicle was towed by Marshall’s Towing and Pleiman’s vehicle was towed by Meyer’s Garage. Spirit Medical Transport was on scene, but both drivers refused treatment and transportation.

• Gabriel Alexander Foote, 17, of Sidney, was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 8 at 3:29 p.m.

Joseph N. Lowry, 53, of Dayton, was traveling westbound on state Route 47 and Foote was stopped at the stop sign traveling northbound on Hardin Wapakoneta Road. Foote failed to yield to Lowry, causing a collision. Foote’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Mantor Towing.

• Kalwinder Singh, 49, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 7 at 11:44 p.m.

Singh was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 driving a semi-truck when he traveled off the ride side of the roadway and rolled over. The truck was towed from the scene by Mantor Towing.

• Faith A. Moyer, 22, of Lewistown, was cited with failure to yield making a left turn after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 7 at 8:10 a.m.

Rickie L. Yoder, 54, of Greenville, was traveling northeast bound on Riverside Drive when Moyer turned left from Port Jefferson Road and struck Yoder’s trailer tire.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 3 at 8:58 p.m.

Aria Madison Viney, 20, of Troy, was traveling westbound on Fair Road when she traveled off the left side of the roadway and came to rest against a tree. Viney’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Rose Towing.

• Cody Donald Feng, 23, of Lima, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 3 at 1:25 a.m.

Jordan Tyler Baker, 28, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Meranda Road and Feng was behind him. Baker stopped due to a train and Feng rear-ended him.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:27 to 8:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

