Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-6:18 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 10000 block of Schenk Road.

-3:03 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 87 on Interstate 75.

Village log

THURSDAY

-2:27 p.m.: property damage. Botkins Police responded to property damage in the area of state Route 274 and County Road 25A.

-6:54 a.m.: property damage. Jackson Center Police responded to property damage in the 18000 block of state Route 65.

WEDNESDAY

-7:41 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Fort Loramie Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 40 block of Church Street.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-7:21 to 11:56 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:34 to 9:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell