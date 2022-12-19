Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-10:19 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage.

-1:15 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 9000 block of Cross Street.

SATURDAY

-11:04 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 2000 block of County Road 25A.

-10:18 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 4000 block of Dawson Road in Houston.

-9:09 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.

-8:47 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 94 on Interstate 75.

-8:01 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 87 on Interstate 75.

-7:51 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.

-7:41 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.

-7:28 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage at mile marker 103 on Interstate 75.

-7:27 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 94 on Interstate 75.

-6:50 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

-6:38 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75.

-6:34 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.

FRIDAY

-8:26 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 7000 block of Short Road in Fort Loramie.

-5:25 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 700 block of East Mason Road.

-2:38 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 5000 block of Houston Road.

-6:27 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 11000 block of Wones Road.

THURSDAY

-11:12 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the 3000 block of Millcreek Road.

Village log

SATURDAY

-9:33 p.m.: crash. Fort Loramie EMS and deputies responded to a crash with injuries in the area of state Route 29.

-8:51 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Botkins Fire responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 103 on Interstate 75.

-8:21 p.m.: crash. Anna EMS and Botkins Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 103 on Interstate 75.

-8:09 p.m.: property damage. Anna EMS and Botkins Fire responded to property damage at mile marker 100 on Interstate 75.

-6:45 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Anna Police responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

-11:34 a.m.: theft. Botkins Police responded to a theft in the 600 block of West State Street.

FRIDAY

-6:32 p.m.: crash. Anna Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 200 block of East Main Street.

-3:05 p.m.: property damage. Fort Loramie EMS and Fire and deputies responded to property damage in the area of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-1:41 p.m.: criminal damaging. Botkins Police responded to criminal damaging in the 100 block of Hickory Street.

THURSDAY

-8:09 p.m.: suspicious person. Jackson Center Police responded to a suspicious person in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

-6:25 p.m.: property damage. Jackson Center Police responded to property damage in the 200 block of South Linden Street.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-2:20 to 11:57 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-9:57 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-12:29 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-5:24 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-12:22 a.m. to 7:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-4:11 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

THURSDAY

-5:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell