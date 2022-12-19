Police log

SUNDAY

-9:50 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Taft Street.

-2:58 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 700 block of Spruce Avenue.

-2:28 p.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.

-10:03 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to past breaking and entering in the 200 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

-9:28 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 700 block of Spruce Avenue.

-5:36 a.m.: crime in progress. Arthur Leon Bennett III, 33, of Sidney, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-2:20 a.m.: warrant. Rachael Rene Slife, 49, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:16 a.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

SATURDAY

-11:54 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 900 block of Center Avenue.

-10:24 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 200 block of West South Street.

-9:44 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-8:46 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of North Vandemark Road.

-8:43 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of South Wagner Avenue and Campbell Road.

-8:27 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash at mile marker 89 on Interstate 75.

-8:22 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of South Vandemark Road.

-8 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash at mile marker 92 on Interstate 75.

-7:44 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash at mile marker 93 on Interstate 75.

-7:40 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash at mile marker 89 on Interstate 75.

-6:17 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 600 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-11:52 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Spruce Avenue.

-10:06 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 200 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-5:15 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of East South Street.

-3:42 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of Taylor Drive.

FRIDAY

–11:50 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-6:18 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-3:52 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report at the police department on West Court Street.

-1:55 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:03 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 400 block of East Poplar Street.

-12:54 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries at the off-ramp of Interstate 75 north to Michigan Street.

-10:56 a.m.: crime in progress. Ryan Michael Leach, 41, of Sidney, was arrested for violating a protection order or consent agreement.

-7:03 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Michigan Street and North Highland Avenue.

-7:03 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 600 block of East Hoewisher Road.

THURSDAY

-10:48 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-10:20 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of South Main Avenue.

-9:51 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 400 block of West Hoewisher Road.

-6:38 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:56 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 100 block of Piper Street.

-4:17 p.m.: robbery. Police responded to a robbery in progress in the 300 block of Grove Street.

-1:27 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 200 block of Grove Street.

-12:13 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 600 block of Fielding Road.

-11:52 a.m.: death. Police responded to a death or dead on arrival in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-10:11 a.m.: death. Police responded to a death or dead on arrival in the 500 block of South Miami Avenue.

-7:41 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 100 block of Northwood Drive.

Crashes

No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:44 p.m.

Daniel Allen Oswald, 22, of Cedarville, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he slid off the roadway and struck a guardrail.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:27 p.m.

Eli J. Noneman, 26, of Bellevue, Kentucky, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he attempted to stop due to another vehicle stopping in front of him and lost control, striking a guardrail.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:22 p.m.

Martin L. Given, 65, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he drove off the roadway on the left, striking a concrete barrier. Then he drove across the roadway, drove off the right side of the roadway, and struck several trees. Given’s passenger, Patrick O’Donnell, 57, of Lewistown, was evaluated by Sidney Fire for suspected minor injuries.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:20 p.m.

Sean Christopher Hiett, 31, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he attempted to stop due to another vehicle stopping in front of him and lost control, striking a guardrail.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Megan B. Kaminski, 26, of Perrysburg, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 in the left lane when she lost control due to icy conditions and struck the guardrails on both sides of the road. When she reentered the roadway, she was rear-ended by Zachary W. Hanna, 25, of Cincinnati.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 7:57 p.m.

Johnny W. Bryant, 45, of Maplewood, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he spun off the road to the left and struck the wire guardrail in the median.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 7:44 p.m.

Brandan T. Rettig, 20, of McComb, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he failed to navigate the curve in the road, causing him to drive off the roadway on the left and strike a guardrail in the median.

• Barbara M. Miller, 77, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 12:22 p.m.

Katie L. Chandler, 20, of Maplewood, was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Main and North avenues when Miller began backing up from a parking spot and struck Chandler.

• Orlethiae E. Watkins, 27, of Sidney, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:03 a.m.

Watkins was traveling westbound on Michigan Street and turned left onto Highland Avenue, striking Scott E. Foster, 60, of Sidney, who was stopped at the stop sign on Highland Avenue at the intersection of Michigan Street.

• Maurice Bartrug, 70, of Sidney, was cited with disobedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 1:27 p.m.

Ciera Hatcher, 24, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on Grove Street near the intersection of Grove Street and Walnut Avenue. Bartrug was stopped at a stop sign on North Walnut Avenue and turned right as Hatcher was passing, striking Hatcher’s vehicle.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:19 p.m.

Joshua R. Naseman, 27, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Campbell Road and a vehicle with an unknown driver was behind him. Naseman stopped in the roadway and the unknown driver rear-ended him and fled the scene.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

