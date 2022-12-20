Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:40 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 3000 block of Dorsey Hageman Road.

-1:49 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 13000 block of state Route 29 in Anna.

-11:11 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 2000 block of Russia Versailles Road.

SUNDAY

-6:30 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 800 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-4:53 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 5000 block of state Route 47 in Houston.

-4:41 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 10000 block of Schenk Road.

Crashes

Lynda S. Higgins, 59, of Sidney, was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:05 p.m.

Higgins was traveling northbound on Hardin Wapakoneta Road and stopped at the intersection of state Route 47. She continued through the intersection into the path of Jonah M. Jones, 51, of Celina, who was traveling westbound on state Route 47, causing a collision. Higgin’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Elmer’s Towing, and Jones’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Maddison Nicole Vandegrift, 17, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 2:50 p.m.

Vandegrift was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 in the left lane when she braked to avoid striking a vehicle ahead of her and drove off the left side of the roadway, striking a guardrail. Vandegrift’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 12 at 12:04 p.m.

Trystan Marie Mae Trent, 23, of Troy, was traveling southbound on County Road 25A when she drove off the left side of the roadway and into a ditch. She continued, striking a road sign and coming back onto the roadway before driving off the right side of the roadway into a field before coming to rest. Trent was taken to Wilson Health by Sidney EMS with suspected minor injuries, and her vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 12 at 8:32 a.m.

Robyn L. Baker, 51, of Piqua, was traveling northbound on Kuther Road. Sharon Elizabeth Brunswick, 31, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Schenk Road and turned right to go northbound on Kuther Road. Baker said Brunswick pulled out in front of her causing Baker to swerve into the southbound lane of Kuther Road to avoid a collision. Baker said while she was attempting to pass, Brunswick swerved to the left causing Baker to leave the roadway. When Baker’s tires hit the grass, her vehicle slid and struck Brunswick’s vehicle.

Brunswick said she turned onto Schenk Road and shortly after Baker tried to pass her. Brunswick said there was a southbound vehicle headed toward them, forcing Baker to swerve back into the northbound lane which caused the collision. Baker said there was no third vehicle. Due to conflicting statements and no witnesses, fault was not able to be determined.

Baker’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing and a minor passenger was transported to Wilson Health by Sidney EMS with possible injuries.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-8:51 a.m. to 1:20 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell