Police log

MONDAY

-11:34 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-10:37 p.m.: crime in progress. Douglas Leroy Selanders, 42, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-4:59 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 400 block of West Hoewisher Road.

-4:16 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-2:57 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-1:52 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of North Lester Avenue.

-1:13 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 300 block of North Wagner Avenue.

-12:56 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 100 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-10:09 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-6:43 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Taft Street.

Crashes

Francis E. Harkness, 77, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:38 a.m.

Roxanne E. Ellis, 32, of Sidney, was stopped for the red light at the intersection of West North Street and North Ohio Avenue and Harkness was behind her. Harkness’s foot slipped off the brake and she rear-ended Ellis.

• Stephen R. Coburn, 63, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes or continuous lines of traffic after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 4:16 p.m.

Coburn was traveling westbound on Michigan Street in the right lane and Leslie M. Powers, 33, of Anna, was traveling beside him in the left lane. Coburn didn’t see Powers and switched lanes, causing a collision.

• Edward D. Adkins, 71, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 12:56 p.m.

Janet Demoss, 79, of Sidney, was stopped in traffic on South Ohio Avenue when Adkins backed out of a parking space and backed into Demoss.

• Cameron M. Schutte, 22, of Sidney, was cited with driving on the right side of the roadway and hit-skip after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:24 p.m.

Schutte was traveling southbound on Franklin Avenue when he struck a parked vehicle owned by Jessica R. Murphy, of Sidney, and fled the scene.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:13 a.m. to 7:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

SUNDAY

-12:13 a.m. to 9:18 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 16 calls.

SATURDAY

-12:30 a.m. to 9:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

FRIDAY

-8:52 to 10:22 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

-8:18 a.m. to 10:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 16 calls.

THURSDAY

-10:10 a.m. to 10:01 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell