Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:24 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 21000 block of Lefevre Road.

-1:33 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries in the 17000 block of state Route 706.

-8:17 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to an assault in the 700 block of South Miami Avenue.

TUESDAY

-10:29 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 3000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

-7:49 p.m.: suspicious person. Personnel responded to a suspicious person in the area of West North Street and Royan Avenue.

-3:50 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:08 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 11000 block of County Road 25A.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:20 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

TUESDAY

-4:07 to 11:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell