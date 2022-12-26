Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-11:02 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in the 5000 block of Walzer Road.

WEDNESDAY

-8:14 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the area of Sidney Freyburg Road.

Crashes

No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 18 at 4:50 p.m.

Monica Jean Frazier, 44, of Bradford, was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when she drove off the roadway slightly, causing her to overcorrect, go off the road again and strike a concrete slab. Frazier’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Elmer’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 18 at 10:19 a.m.

Cameron Victoria Middleton, 27, of Botkins, was traveling westbound on Sidney Plattsville Road when she drove off the roadway on the left and came to rest in a ditch. Middleton’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Elmer’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 17 at 11:04 p.m.

Terry L. Stotler, 57, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on County Road 25A when he lost control, drove off the roadway and struck a mailbox and a telephone pole. Stotler’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Wrecker’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 17 at 10:18 p.m.

Haleigh Marie Smith, 17, of Piqua, was traveling southbound on Dawson Road when she lost control due to icy road conditions, drove off the roadway and struck a guardrail.

• Khole E. Rhoades, 19, of Minster, was cited with failure to stop for signal lights after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 17 at 9:30 p.m.

Kris Alan Vordermark, 38, of New Knoxville, was traveling northwest bound on state Route 29 near the intersection of Fort Loramie Swanders Road and Rhoades was traveling eastbound on Fort Loramie Swanders Road. Rhoades failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection and struck Vordermark.

Rhoades’s vehicle was towed by Mayse’s Towing and Vordermark’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing. Rhoades was evaluated by Fort Loramie Rescue with suspected minor injuries, and Vordermark’s three passengers were taken to the Joint Township Hospital in St. Marys by Fort Loramie Rescue with suspected minor injuries.

• Nina Shanean Mcintosh, 38, of Greer, South Carolina, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 17 at 8:44 p.m.

Mcintosh was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when she left the roadway on the right and struck a ditch. Mcintosh’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Wrecker’s Towing.

• Malika Monique Montgomery, 49, of Dayton, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 17 at 8:22 p.m.

Montgomery was driving a semi-truck traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when she lost control, jackknifed and drove off the left side of the roadway, striking a culvert. Montgomery was evaluated by Botkins EMS with suspected minor injuries. Montgomery’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Elmer’s Towing.

• Kennedy Kipkemboi Komen, 29, of Durham, North Carolina, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 17 at 8:11 p.m.

Komen was driving a semi-truck traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control due to icy conditions and drove off the right side of the roadway, striking a ditch and overturning. Komen’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Wrecker’s Towing.

• Weston M. Welch, 22, of Pinckney, Michigan, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 17 at 8:01 p.m.

Welsh was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck the median cable barrier.

• Chad Jeremy Wyer, 35, of Lima, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 17 at 7:53 p.m.

Wyer was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control, driving off the right side of the roadway and striking a ditch. Wyer’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Big Daddy’s Towing.

• Joseph Lawrence Torres, 33, of Dexter, Michigan, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 17 at 7:11 p.m.

Torres was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control due to icy conditions, driving off the left side of the roadway and striking the median cable barrier. Torres’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Mayse’s Towing.

• Dylan Z. Wilson, 20, of Wapakoneta, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 17 at 7:03 p.m.

Wilson was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control, driving off the roadway and striking the median cable barrier. Wilson’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Wrecker’s Towing.

• Michelle A. Murray, 41, of Botkins, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 17 at 6:50 p.m.

Murray was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when she lost control due to icy conditions, driving off the right side of the road and striking a ditch. Murray’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Elmer’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:54 to 11:33 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-12:15 a.m. to 2:53 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to four calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:26 to 11:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

