Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9 p.m.: summons. Nathaniel Alexander Miller, 18, of Sidney, was given a summons to appear in court for assault and criminal damaging/endangering.

-6:15 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of North West Avenue.

-2:07 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-12:51 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue.

-12:46 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 100 block of West Clay Street.

-12 p.m.: warrant. Trevis L. Foy, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:45 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of North Vandemark Road.

-8:37 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the Sidney area.

Crashes

Rachel R. Brooks, 25, of Sidney, was cited with overtaking another vehicle after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 12:51 p.m.

Brooks and Hannah R. Newman, 28, of St. Marys, were traveling southbound on Fourth Avenue. Newman began to turn right into a private driveway and Brooks tried to pass her, causing a collision.

• James R. Kearney, 40, of Arcanum, was cited with right of way at a private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 22 at 7:33 a.m.

Judith Rose Trainer, 65, of Mechanicsburg, was traveling westbound on West Court Street and Kearney pulled out in front of her from a driveway, causing a collision. Trainer’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing and she was taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:33 to 7:07 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-12:26 a.m. to 11:05 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

-4:19 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

TUESDAY

-12:18 a.m. to 10:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-8:36 a.m. to 5:34 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-7:14 a.m. to 11:03 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to four calls.

-2:18 a.m. to 10:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls.

Dec. 25

-2:42 a.m. to 11:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-2:01 a.m. to 7:40 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to 11 calls.

Dec. 24

-3:28 a.m. to 10:22 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to six calls.

-8:53 a.m. to 9:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Dec. 23

-7:09 a.m. to 9:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

-12:31 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to 11 calls.

Dec. 22

-12:14 a.m. to 9:58 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls.

-5:14 a.m. to 2:42 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

Dec. 21

-8:03 a.m. to 5:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

-7:01 a.m. to 1:58 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

Dec. 20

-11:43 a.m. to 10:25 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

-6:31 a.m. to 7:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

