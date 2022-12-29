Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:46 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 6000 block of Pasco Montra Road.

-10:25 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 2000 block of state Route 47 in Houston.

Crashes

Gretchen L. Collins, 42, of St. Marys, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 24 at 8:55 a.m.

Collins was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when she lost control and struck the median cable barrier. Collins’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

• Rahul Raju, 33, of London, Ontario, Canada, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 7:33 p.m.

Raju was driving a semi-truck traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control, driving off the left side of the roadway, striking the median cable barrier and jackknifing.

• Donald Eli Noble, 21, of Cincinnati, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 6 p.m.

Noble was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control, driving off the left side of the roadway and striking the median cable barrier.

• Mikayla N. Ozaruk, 25, of London, Ontario, Canada, was cited with assured clear distance after a five-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 2:23 p.m.

All vehicles were traveling southbound on Interstate 75. Ozaruk and Allan H. Pageau, 62, of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, were in the right lane; a vehicle for the Ohio Department of Public Safety with an unknown driver was stopped on the right berm conducting traffic control; and Allen M. Vetter, 39, of Wapakoneta, and an unknown fifth driver were in the left lane. Pageau stopped for traffic and was rear-ended by Ozaruk, causing him to strike the fifth driver and drive off the right side of the roadway. After striking Pageau, Ozaruk drove off the right side of the roadway and struck the government vehicle. Vetter attempted to avoid the crash and drove off the left side of the roadway, striking a culvert. The fifth driver continued on and was not located.

Ozaruk’s vehicle and the government vehicle were towed by Mayse’s Towing and Pageau and Vetter’s vehicles were towed by Mantor’s Towing. The driver of the government vehicle was taken by Anna EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

• Edgar B. Brannan, 69, of Milford, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 1:06 p.m.

A semi-truck was stopped on the right shoulder of Interstate 75 northbound and was partially blocking the right lane. Brannan was traveling in the right lane when he lost control and drove off the right side of the roadway, striking the semi and then a ditch. Brannan’s vehicle was towed by Mayse’s Towing.

• Emmanuel D’Army Alvie Watkins, 32, of Cincinnati, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 2:33 a.m.

Watkins was driving a semi-truck traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he jackknifed across both lanes. Watkins’s vehicle was towed by Tops Towing and Garage.

• Ranjit Singh Sandhu, 44, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 1:20 a.m.

Sandhu was driving a semi-truck traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control, driving off the left side of the roadway and striking the median cable barrier.

• Talajha R. Parker, 27, of Cincinnati, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 12:05 a.m.

Parker was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when she lost control, driving off the right side of the roadway and striking a tree line. Parker’s vehicle was towed by Jim’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 22 at 10:51 p.m.

Michael Clark Pressler, 38, of Hamilton, was driving a semi-truck traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he slid off the roadway and jackknifed. The semi was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

• Markus S. Davis, 21, of Piqua, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 22 at 10:40 p.m.

Davis was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control, driving off the left side of the roadway and striking the median cable barrier.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Lynn Alan Davidson, 56, of Quincy, was traveling westbound on state Route 706 pulling a grain trailer with approximately 1,000 bushels of soybeans inside when he said he fell asleep, causing him to cross the center line, drive off the left side of the roadway and overturn, spilling the soybeans onto a yard. Davidson’s vehicle was towed by Tops Towing and Garage and Davidson was not injured.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:27 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

TUESDAY

-6:37 to 11:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

