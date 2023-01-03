Police log

TUESDAY

-3:19 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of Kossuth Street.

MONDAY

-5:57 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 500 block of South Wagner Avenue.

-5 p.m.: warrant. Joe Louis Downer, 26, of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:36 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 100 block of West Lyndhurst Street.

-10:35 a.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 400 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-3:20 a.m.: summons. Justin Omar Orsborne, 42, of Sidney, was given a summons to appear in court for domestic violence.

SUNDAY

-6:42 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Fairmont Drive.

-3:30 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 800 block of Broadway Avenue.

-11:25 a.m.: vandalism. Police responded to vandalism in the 1000 block of Fair Road.

-9:31 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Pike Street and St. Marys Avenue.

-7:38 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:02 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-1:17 a.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

SATURDAY

-10:33 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-9:08 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-7:32 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-2 p.m.: warrant. Mario Al Davis, 31, of Cincinnati, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:23 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 2000 block of Alpine Court.

-7:59 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 800 block of Dingman Street.

-3:43 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 400 block of Kossuth Street.

FRIDAY

-8:49 p.m.: crime in progress. James Earl Fogt, 42, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-5:34 p.m.: shots heard or fired. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-4:25 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:02 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of South Main Avenue.

-10:39 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of Williams Street.

-10:15 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:23 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-12:54 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of North Miami Avenue.

THURSDAY

-11:38 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 700 block of Spruce Avenue.

-6:04 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 700 block of North Miami Avenue.

-5:22 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 200 block of Lunar Street.

-4:34 p.m.: warrant. Michael Anthony Shannon, 21, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:11 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue.

-12:58 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-8:42 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of North Main Avenue and East North Street.

Crashes

Allie Nicole Herrick, 22, of Port Jefferson, was cited with right of way at a private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 27 at 9:27 a.m.

Jean A. Curl, 61, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on South Franklin Avenue when Herrick backed out of a driveway and struck her.

• John C. Simpson, 58, of Sidney, was cited with failure to stop after a crash and driving under suspension after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 22 at 5:31 p.m.

Simpson was parked in a parking lot on Michigan Street and a vehicle owned by Bart Cletus Griesdorn, of Maria Stein, was parked beside him. As he backed up, Simpson struck Griesdorn’s vehicle and left the scene.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:28 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-12:03 a.m. to 8:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls.

SUNDAY

-12:35 a.m. to 10:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-1:09 a.m. to 3:46 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-12:12 a.m. to 7:48 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

FRIDAY

-6:50 a.m. to 8:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

-1:27 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

THURSDAY

-8:06 a.m. to 10:09 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

-8:10 a.m. to 1:31 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

